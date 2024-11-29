The executive director of Transit Windsor is leaving the City to join the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Tyson Cragg was appointed Chief Administrative Officer effective Jan. 14, 2025.

Cragg has served as executive director since 2020, and prior to that he served as the manager of operations at the City of London Transit Commission, as well as holding various leadership positions in the private sector.

Cragg has also served on the Board of Directors of both the Canadian Urban Transit Association and the Ontario Public Transit Association.

"We are confident that Tyson will play a pivotal role in moving Lakeshore forward," said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

"We have seen a significant amount of change during this term of Council as well as the adoption of two master plans that are critical to the future of Lakeshore. Tyson's vision and leadership align perfectly with our strategic goals and the work that lies ahead. We look forward to the impact he will have on our team and our communities," Bailey said.