The Municipality of Lakeshore is now accepting applications for its residential rat abatement pilot program.

The program was initially approved two years ago, but the rollout was delayed until now.

Property owners can apply for a rebate of up to 50 per cent of the cost of extermination services (maximum of $200 rebate).

Earlier this year, council allocated $10,000 towards the program to use for rebates through 2025 .

To be considered, residents must complete a brief intake form, and receive an exterior inspection performed by a Lakeshore bylaw officer.

Once the officer confirms minimum property maintenance standards are being met, the service can be performed by an approved pest control specialist, and residents can submit receipts for reimbursement following completion of the service.

"We're happy to see the launch of the pilot program and encourage affected residents to apply," said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

"Pilot programs like this one are an effective way to understand our communities' needs for specific services while having a limited impact on the overall budget."