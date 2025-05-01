If you've got rats in Lakeshore, you'll soon be able to get assistance from the municipality to help eradicate the critters.

Lakeshore council approved on Tuesday night the rolling out of a rat abatement pilot program.

The program was initially approved two years ago, but the rollout was delayed until now.

The municipality set aside $10,000 in the 2025 budget for the program.

Residential property owners may be eligible for one rebate once per calendar year, and Lakeshore would cover 50 per cent of the costs up to a maximum $400.

Once the program begins and to initiate rebate assistance, the property owner must first complete the Residential Rat Abatement Program Intake Form identifying the location of rat sightings on the property and suspected origin of the rat(s).

Upon receipt and review of the application, a By-law Enforcement Officer will contact the property owner to schedule an inspection of the exterior of the property.

Any violations of the Property Standards, Yard Maintenance or any other relevant municipal by-law identified during the inspection process would need to be corrected for the application process to proceed. The property owner would need to ensure all preventative measures are undertaken in order to participate in the program.