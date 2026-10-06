Labour council endorses 15 Windsor-Essex municipal candidates

Woman putting her vote into ballot box on black background, closeup

The Windsor and District Labour Council has endorsed 15 candidates across Windsor-Essex ahead of the October 26 municipal election, citing issues such as transparency, public services, affordable housing and protecting good jobs.

The endorsements follow what the council describes as a consultative process involving representatives from affiliated unions.

The endorsed candidates are:

Amherstburg: Michael Prue for mayor and Jen DeLuca for councillor.

Essex: Sherry Bondy for mayor.

Kingsville: Sheri Lowrie for councillor.

Lakeshore: Tracey Bailey for mayor, Kirk Walstedt for deputy mayor and Kelsey Santarossa for Ward 4 councillor.

Leamington: Heather Latam for councillor.

Tecumseh: Joe Bachetti for mayor, Alex Ilijoski for Ward 3 councillor, Cheryl Hardcastle for Ward 4 councillor and Marisa Nabbout for Ward 5 councillor.

Windsor: Frazier Fathers in Ward 2, Ken Acton in Ward 5, Jeremy Renaud in Ward 6, Angelo Marignani in Ward 7, Kevin Racine in Ward 8 and Kieran McKenzie in Ward 9.

Interim president Mario Spagnuolo says candidates were evaluated by a committee made up of representatives from affiliated unions from the labour sector.

“Key issues that they looked at included accountability and transparency, providing public services, advancing [the] labour movement and affordable housing was another criteria that they looked at,” said Spagnuolo.

He also addressed why the labour council did not endorse a candidate in Windsor’s mayoral race.

“The only way that the Labour Council would consider an endorsement is if somebody sought endorsement through completing the survey,” he said.

Spagnuolo said mayoral candidates Drew Dilkens and Fred Francis did not seek endorsement.

Beyond backing specific names on the ballot, Spagnuolo says the broader goal is to increase participation in the election.

“We do know in the past there has been low voter turn out for municipal elections, so I think it underlines the importance of the democratic process and being involved in making sure your voice gets heard because this is your opportunity to allow your vote to count for something,” he said.

Voters head to the polls on Monday Oct. 26.

Learn more about who is running in the 2026 Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent municipal elections here.