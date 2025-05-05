Irek Kusmierczyk has officially filed for a judicial recount for the ballots in the Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore riding.

Conservative Kathy Borrelli defeated Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk by 77 votes on election day .

According to Elections Canada, there were 70,000 and 10 valid votes and 536 rejected ballots.

Speaking outside of the Superior Court of Justice in Windsor on Monday afternoon, Kusmierczyk says there will be a hearing with a judge on Friday afternoon to make a case and bring forward evidence where the judge will either approve or reject the recount.

If the recount is approved by the judge, Kusmierczyk says it would be a matter of days - not weeks - for the recount to be held.

Kusmierczyk says there is reason to believe that many of the ballots were wrongfully rejected.

"Someone puts an 'X' in the circle next to my name, but then puts an additional small, little 'X' next to my name. And a ballot like that was rejected. But the intention of the voter is absolutely clear, they marked the circle, and they just double made sure to put a little 'X' by the name as well too, and a ballot like that was rejected," he said.

Kusmierczyk says there were discrepancies when Elections Canada led the validation meeting last Thursday.

"And there were 20 discrepancies, including four errors that had a material impact on the results, on the voting results. Those four errors basically narrowed the gap, the difference, by 156 votes. And so that reduced the margin to 77 votes," said Kusmierczyk.

He says if approved, the judge will preside over the recount.

"Ultimately it will be the judge that makes that decision, that looks at the ballot, hears the arguments from both councils, both sides, and then makes a determination, and that determination is final," Kusmierczyk said. "We are 100 per cent committed, absolutely unequivocally to respect the decision of this, and the outcome of this judicial recount."

Kusmierczyk says the Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore riding had one of the highest counts of rejected ballots in the country.

Kusmierczyk previously led the riding for the last six years.