Kingsville’s mayor looking forward to Hogs for Hospice event

The mayor of Kingsville is looking forward to the annual Hogs for Hospice event.

Dennis Rogers says the event is important for the entire community and raises money for a great cause.

The event kicks off Friday and runs until Sunday.

It features live music, a beer garden, stunt shows, and over 90 vendors.

Dennis Rogers Dennis Rogers. (Dennis Rogers/Facebook)

Rogers says the community supports the event.

“Everything they do to raise money for that, anybody that has been a part of hospice or you’ve been in hospice, a family member, you name it, you know how important it is,” says Rogers.

He says his town looks forward to the event.

“We’re confident in the tourism aspect in the shops and the restaurants and the retail and all the great amenities and strengths that Kingsville has, and I know we get spin-off from it for sure, and I know our businesses look forward to it,” he says.

Rogers says roads will be blocked and is asking everyone to be patient.

“Again at the end of the day, it’s rooted in such a good cause,” says Rogers. “I think everybody got that little extra patience. A little fun fact is actually the blessing of the bikes happens in Kingsville. So that happens every year. We’re happy to be a part of it.”

AM800-NEWS-Hogs-for-Hospice-1.3664424 AM800-NEWS-Hogs-for-Hospice (Riders at the 2016 Hogs for Hospice Leamington event (Photo courtesy of Hogs for Hospice Leamington via Facebook))

This year’s charity motorcycle ride will once again go to the tip of Point Pelee before the riders make their way into Wheatley for festivities, then return to Seacliff Park in Leamington.

Since 2016, more than $6 million has been raised for local hospice care.