Road closures and delays begin Friday as part of Hogs for Hospice in Leamington

People driving in and around Leamington this weekend can expect some road closures, traffic delays, and some detours due to Hogs for Hospice.

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police will have a presence in and around the town for the event that attracts thousands of motorcycle riders and motorcycle enthusiasts to Seacliffe Park.

OPP says the road closures will begin Friday, July 31, and last until Sunday, August 2.

Drivers will see temporary road closures on Seacliff Drive West from Erie Street to Sherk Street, along Forest Avenue, on Conover Avenue between Stewart Crescent to Forest Avenue, and near the Lombardy Lane entrance onto Seacliff Drive West.

Police are also asking the public to be patient due to the increased motorcycle traffic that is expected.

Constable Stephanie Caron says there will be upward of 1,500 motorcycles taking part in the charity ride beginning at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

“We’re going to have a large police presence in the area, and keep in mind, these are the areas that will be impacted in and around the park,” she says. “Of course, they will also be making their way out toward Wheatley, and I believe they will be stopping in Wheatley for some time before making their trek back.”

Drivers are being asked to be extra vigilant and take a little more time when checking blind spots and mirrors and signalling turns to help to prevent unnecessary collisions and increase road safety for everyone.

Caron says these are just temporary road closures and delays for a good cause.

“Look twice, save a life. It really is true if you’ve ever found yourself at an intersection. You look right, you look left, and you look again each way, and you’re like, ‘Oh boy!’ There it is, there’s a motorcycle. Just be patient, you’ve known about this, this is happening every year at this time and has for quite a few years,” she says.

The three-day event features music each night, a beer garden, stunt shows, and over 90 vendors.

This year’s charity motorcycle ride will once again go to the tip of Point Pelee before the riders make their way into Wheatley for festivities, then return to Seacliff Park.

Since 2016, more than $6 million has been raised.