A proposed forensic research facility known as the Southwestern Institute for Forensic Taphonomy, or SWIFT, will not be moving forward in the Town of Kingsville.

The proposal, made in partnership with the University of Windsor, involved a forensic taphonomy facility, sometimes called a "body farm", where researchers study human decomposition to support criminal investigations and search-and-rescue efforts.

After a month of public feedback, the town postponed a final decision last week.

Speaking to council on Monday night, mayor Dennis Rogers said overwhelming public opposition led him to recommend council walk away from the proposal.

He said residents were uneasy about Kingsville becoming only the second community in Canada to host such a facility.

"We faced a number of large tough decisions this term, but I can tell you that this stands alone in the amount of opposition I've heard towards it," said Rogers.

"So in this case, I don't think it's about our personal opinion, I think it's about what our community elected us to do, which is represent them, and I believe that message was clear."

Rogers acknowledged the project did come with potential economic benefits.

"The jobs, the economic impact with the number of researchers organizations coming into community. If I can be honest, I agree with those positives," he said.

"What I can tell you, there was also an overwhelming opposition for this proposal."

Rogers also pushed back against claims the decision was being driven by administration.

"It's administration's job to bring forward policies, projects, bylaws, etcetera, with the recommendation, and will always ultimately be a council decision. That is our process," he said.

"Council will weigh the recommendation versus community needs, community wants, and feedback, and then make a decision."

Rogers said prior to the council meeting, he had informed the project’s lead researcher and the University of Windsor’s president, and emphasized the town remained open to future collaborations that are a better fit.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell