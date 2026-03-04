The Town of Kingsville says its open-market bid to purchase the former Kingsville District High School (KDHS) property, located at 170 Main Street, was not accepted.

The municipality said it was informed by legal counsel for the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) on Monday, with no additional details provided.

Last November, the town learned its expression of interest for the former KDHS and former Kingsville Public School was not accepted by the province .

The public board then listed both properties for sale with the municipality bidding to purchase the former high school property only.

Mayor Dennis Rogers said the decision was disappointing.

"It's our hope that whoever purchases these properties will build something that's needed and conducive to our community," he said.

"I think these properties, if they were to sit empty for an extended period would be a big detriment to our town."

Rogers said the highest priority now will be finding out who purchased the land so council can make informed decisions.

"We don't have a lot of control over what goes there, obviously zoning is within our realm, but, we can't force someone to build," said Rogers.

When asked if expropriation was on the table, Rogers said it would be up to council to decide.

"A lot of unanswered questions at this point," he said.

"Obviously expropriation is an expensive process, and you know, is there cheaper land elsewhere that would cost our taxpayers less? We have to look at those options."

AM800 News has requested comment from the GECDSB on the buyer of the properties.