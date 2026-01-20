The Town of Kingsville will officially submit a bid to purchase the former Kingsville District High School (KDHS) property, located at 170 Main Street, which includes Migration Hall.

Administration obtained an independent appraisal of the KDHS property and buildings, and council privately set a confidential maximum bid amount that will only be released after the bidding process closes and the town learns whether it is the successful bidder.

Chad Nantais with Strong Towns Kingsville was in support of the town submitting a bid.

"Imagine a true civic centre on this site. A new town hall where residents can actually walk to council meetings. A public square where neighbours can sit, talk, and gather. A central seniors facility consolidating all programs in one welcoming location. Crucial for our growing retired population," said Nantais.

Councillor Debby Jarvis-Chausse was opposed to the acquisition efforts.

"I think it's a great space for what we need, civic centre type area, but, I feel that there's too many unknowns with the condition and the cost of repair and or demolition. Which ever it ends up being and I don't want to take that chance," she said.

Mayor Dennis Rogers said this presents a generational opportunity to be able to shape the landscape of the town.

"This high school gives us that opportunity with the space and land that's there to build our moderate sized town hall for now, but look to the future and not have to go elsewhere, not have to spend all that extra money to look for another site. To lock that down for generations, and to me, that's an opportunity that I don't think we can give up," he said.

The town learned in November 2025 that its expression of interest for the former KDHS and former Kingsville Public School, which proposed attainable housing and public spaces, was not accepted by the province , and the Greater Essex County District School Board listed both properties for sale with offers being accepted until 2 p.m. on February 6.

Administration recommended council only proceed with a bid to purchase the high school property.

Under new provincial rules, municipalities cannot automatically purchase closed schools. They must now either compete in the open market or purchase for a "provincial priority" such as affordable housing or long-term care facilities.

Deputy Mayor Kimberly DeYong said she would like the province would be more transparent with this process moving forward.

"When they made the new policy they said we're going to keep it the old policy, but you have to use it for one of our priorities. We said sure, we'll use it for one of your priorities. Well nope, that's not good enough, but, without any explanation or reason why using it for their provincial priorities still didn't allow us to purchase it," she said.

The vote was 3-2, with councillors Jarvis-Chausse and Larry Patterson opposed.

Sheri Lowrie and Thomas Neufeld were absent.