Kingsville council will be asked Monday night to decide the method that voters will cast their ballots during next October's municipal election.

Staff are recommending council select in-person voting with paper ballots and tabulators.

A method that is proving popular among surrounding municipalities.

Amherstburg , Essex , Lakeshore , and Leamington all rejected online voting and instead opted for in-person citing security concerns and lack of trust online.

LaSalle and Tecumseh went the other way and voters in those municipalities will cast ballots online, and telephone in Tecumseh, next year.

However, Kingsville mayor Dennis Rogers said he was not surprised by the recommendation coming before council.

"I think in this day and age of concern over voter fraud is higher than it's ever been, so again, not surprised by the recommendation, and I think we're going to have a good discussion about it, weigh out all options and then obviously make a decision," Rogers said.

According to the report, there's a $40,000 savings if council selected online voting rather than in-person.

Rogers said in talking with councillors, cost will be definitely be a part of discussions.

"Especially smaller municipalities like ours, with less resources, we always have to look at cost as a factor, so any decisions we make, if something is a little cost prohibitive, you have to weigh it, versus the value, and I guess comfort and security, versus other options," he said.

Rogers said he's being hearing from residents who want traditional in-person voting.

"You see it in the provincial elections, you see it in federal elections, so that's probably one of the one's where people are most familiar with, but, as we evolve, we get into the future, other options come out right?," said Rogers.

Kingsville council meets Monday at 6 p.m.