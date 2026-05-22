Key piece of property eyed as part of proposed Ojibway National Urban Park has been sold

CBRE has announced that a 34.75-acre property at the corner of Sprucewood Avenue and Matchett Road in Windsor has been sold.

A large piece of land that Windsor City Council has been looking to secure near the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park has been officially sold.

CBRE announced Friday that a 34.75-acre property at the corner of Sprucewood Avenue and Matchett Road has been sold, but the buyer and final sale price were not announced.

AM800 News reached out to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens about the sale, but his office would not comment on who purchased the property but did provide a statement.

“Just last week, I visited Gatineau, Quebec, to meet with Parks Canada CEO Andrew Campbell and team members to discuss key steps to solidify significant progress on the Ojibway National Urban Park. The City of Windsor is proud to be a key partner at the table as Parks Canada works to advance its collaboration with partners and community stakeholders. Working together to finalize the plans on next steps, we all remain committed to sharing more information and details as they become available. And, believe me, exciting and detailed updates are coming soon!” - Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The vacant land was one of four parcels totaling 43.39 acres, or 17.5 hectares, that were listed for sale in November 2025, with all four available for $17 million, but the original listing by CBRE said the property could be acquired as a consolidated land assembly or each parcel could be purchased individually.

When the land was first listed, the city began advocating to Parks Canada to secure federal funding to buy property and merge it into the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park.

The federal agency has a $36 million fund set aside to acquire land for the park project.

At the end of March 2026, the city announced the council had signed off on an agreement in principle with Parks Canada to create the Ojibway National Urban Park and that the federal agency was now working to get the remaining landowners on board.

A private member’s bill to form the Ojibway National Urban Park was first put forward by former Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse.

Bill C-248 had passed the third and final reading but was stuck at the committee level before the federal election was called in March 2025.

In March 2025, the federal government had pledged $36.1 million over five years to establish the park, along with $4.6 million in annual operating funds.