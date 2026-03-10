Windsor City Council is expected to receive a report at the end of the month on efforts to secure federal funding to buy land near the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park.

Commissioner of Community Services Michael Chantler told Monday's council meeting that the city did hear back from Parks Canada and council will receive an in-camera report at its March 30 meeting.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis has been advocating for the city to purchase the land and has asked for the update.

"They said that the talks have been progressing in a positive way and they were encouraged," he says. "So they said it seems to be good news. Obviously good news is better than bad news and better than no news. So I'm encouraged to see what we get back by March 30."

The city is asking the federal agency to free up money from a $36 million fund set aside to acquire land for the Ojibway National Urban Park.

In November 2025, four parcels of land totaling 43.39 acres, or 17.5 hectares, were listed for sale, with all four available for $17 million, but the listing by CBRE said the property could be acquired as a consolidated land assembly or each parcel could be purchased individually.

One of the properties, a 1.45-acre piece of land directly behind McDonald's, has already been sold, but the remaining lands located along Ojibway Parkway, Sprucewood Avenue, and Matchett Road are still available.

The remaining three parcels of land border the proposed national urban park, including the largest one, a 34.75-acre property at the corner of Sprucewood Avenue and Matchett Road.

Francis says he's hoping we can finally move forward and get that ball across the goal line for the Ojibway National Urban Park.

"Acquire more land to add to the Ojibway Urban Park in the City of Windsor. That really is the ultimate goal and the ultimate win for the community," he says.

Francis says he thinks Parks Canada recognizes the value and the need to safeguard this environmental gem in the heart of our city, but there is a lot of process still to be played out.

"We can still do that in the coming weeks, months, and years, but we might not have the chance to acquire those lands in the weeks, months, and years," he says. "If we can acquire those lands, fold them into what's already existing there, and work out all the procedural details later, I think that's the way to go."

A private member's bill to form the Ojibway National Urban Park was put forward by former Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse. Bill C-248 had passed the third and final reading but was stuck at the committee level before the federal election was called in March 2025.

In March 2025, the federal government had pledged $36.1 million over five years to establish the park, along with $4.6 million in annual operating funds.