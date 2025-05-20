A judicial recount of the ballots in the Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore riding is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The process comes after a judge granted the recount requested by former Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk .

An initial count by Elections Canada found Kusmierczyk had lost to Conservative candidate Kathy Borrelli by 233 votes, but after being revised, the lead fell to 77 votes.

Justice Ross Macfarlane is expected to oversee the recount at the office of the returning officer.

It's been estimated it could take three days to recount the 70,546 votes cast, which includes 536 rejected ballots.

Matthew McKenna, a spokesperson for Elections Canada, said the process will include Justice MacFarlane, representatives from the candidates in question, and individuals from his agency.

He says they will re-examine each ballot cast in the riding through the 2025 federal election and ensure the final tally was correct.

"They'll also look at the ballots that were rejected, so the ones that were marked in a way that election workers determined it was impossible to interpret the intention of the elector," McKenna explained. "They'll make sure that those that were rejected should have been."

McKenna says in the event there's a dispute over a rejected ballot, the judge will hear arguments and make a ruling.

"Elections Canada is there to provide support, we're there to be a neutral participant, so the returning officer who oversees the election in the riding is there, and of course, we have to supply the ballots themselves, the statements of the vote, and other election materials that might be helpful," McKenna said. "Then, we're there as well to sort of help with the counting, just like election workers do on election night."

McKenna says Elections Canada ensures the ballots are transported securely.

"The containers that hold the ballots are sealed, those only get unsealed once they're again in front of a judge, and in front of the witnesses from the candidates and parties," McKenna explained. "So there's secure transportation both ways, and there's sort of a way to ensure that there hasn't been any tampering, as the ballots are in transit."

Windsor's recount is expected to finish just in time as parliamentarians return to the House of Commons on May 26.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian