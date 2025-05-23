A judicial recount in Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore has confirmed Conservative Kathy Borrelli as the winner.

An Elections Canada representative says Borrelli defeated Liberal incumbent Irek Kusmierczyk by four votes.

Borrelli initially won the seat by 233 votes on election night but after validation by Elections Canada, the margin was reduced to 77 votes, prompting Kusmierczyk to seek a judicial recount.

The MP-elect issued a statement early this morning thanking everyone involved in the recount, saying she deeply appreciates their dedication to ensuring the integrity of the democratic process.

Borrelli also thanked Kusmierczyk for his years of services to the riding and says she's looking forward to working with his constituency office to ensure a smooth transition.

She adds she's looking forward to being sworn in as the MP for the riding and is ready to get to work.