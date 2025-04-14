For the second year in a row, a LaSalle restaurant has won 'best burger' in Windsor-Essex.

Joe Schmoe's Eats N Drinks on Malden Road near Sprucewood Avenue received the most votes in the 3rd annual Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland Burger Battle.

Burger Battle chairperson Ann Hetherington says 11 restaurants took part in this year's battle with Wolfhead Distillery coming in second place and Harbour House finishing in third spot.

The battle ran from January 6 to March 27.

It gave customers an opportunity to buy a $20 burger passport and they would receive a "buy one get one free" burger and fries meal at the participating restaurants.

Passport holders would then vote for their favourite burger.

Hetherington says the burger at Joe Schmoe's received an 'overwhelming' response.

"Clearly they voted for this burger and for the restaurant, so I don't think there were a whole lot of surprises although I know there were lots of restaurants involved who did a phenomenal job," says Hetherington.

She says the battle is an 'awesome' promotion for the restaurants.

"They have seen an increase in their business over the last couple of years during this promotion," she says.

Hetherington says money raised from this year's Burger Battle will support Rotary project.

"Rotary does a lot of great work not only in our community but around the world and the $20 passports this year helped us raise $18,160 which is record for this promotion," says Hetherington.

Passport for the 2026 Burger Battle go on sale in November.