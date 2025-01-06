The Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland is back with its 3rd annual Burger Battle.

The battle runs Monday Jan. 6 through Mar. 27 with 11 restaurants competing for the best burger title.

People who purchase the passport for $20.00 each can receive a "buy one get one free" burger and fries meal at all participating restaurants.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Burger Battle chair Ann Hetherington says the fundraiser has already raised more than $18,000 since 2023.

"This has now become one of our signature events and the money that's raised goes back to a number of organizations in the community," she said. "People take that passport between Monday and Thursday and go into any one of our eleven participating restaurants and get this wonderful deal."

She says two new restaurants have joined the competition this year.

"The Beach House Grill out in Kingsville, and the Loose Goose - Walkerville location, so we're thrilled to have them join the other nine returning restaurants, including Joe Schmoe's out in LaSalle, who won the Burger Battle in 2024."

Hetherington says they've heard great feedback from participating restaurants.

"It really helps them boost their business in very challenging times, and especially from January to March where it's a little quieter for them, but they've all said they've seen an increase in business and they've seen a lot of repeat customers come in as well as a result of this."

Burger Battle Passports are on sale through the Rotary Club's website at roselandrotary.com .

This year's participating restaurants are:

519 Beer House , 11828 Tecumseh Rd. E, Windsor

, 11828 Tecumseh Rd. E, Windsor Beach House Grill , 70 Park St., Kingsville

, 70 Park St., Kingsville Crave Family Grill and Pub , 26 Erie St. N., Leamington

, 26 Erie St. N., Leamington Harbour House , 9550 Riverside Dr., Windsor

, 9550 Riverside Dr., Windsor Joe Schmoe's , 5881 Malden Rd., LaSalle (2024 Burger Battle Champion)

, 5881 Malden Rd., LaSalle (2024 Burger Battle Champion) River's Edge , 494 Riverdale Ave., Windsor

, 494 Riverdale Ave., Windsor Sandy's Riverside Grill , 7021 Wyandotte E., Windsor

, 7021 Wyandotte E., Windsor Smoke and Spice , 7470 Tecumseh E., Windsor

, 7470 Tecumseh E., Windsor The Loose Goose , 624 Chilver Ave., Unit 103 Walkerville (this location only)

, 624 Chilver Ave., Unit 103 Walkerville (this location only) Thirsty Butler , 1585 Wyandotte E., Windsor

, 1585 Wyandotte E., Windsor Wolfhead Distillery, 7781 Howard Ave., Amherstburg (Wednesday - Friday only)