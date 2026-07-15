Jeep celebrates 85 years in Canada with giant duck on Windsor waterfront

Jeep celebrates its 85th anniversary in Canada by installing a 40-foot-duck on the Detroit River in Windsor, Ont. A nod to the jeep ducking tradition. (Source: Stellantis Canada)

A giant rubber duck is floating along Windsor’s waterfront as Jeep celebrates its 85th anniversary in Canada.

The 40-foot-high duck was installed along the Detroit River near the Great Canadian Flag and pays tribute to the Canadian-born Jeep ducking tradition.

Jeep ducking is a tradition that sees Jeep owners leave rubber ducks on other Jeeps as a friendly gesture, helping build a sense of community among enthusiasts.

Stellantis Canada President Trevor Longley says ducking is a unique part of Canadian heritage.

“During the COVID time frame, a Canadian just east of the GTA came up with this, I would say gracious custom, which was about people were disconnected,” Longley said.

“We have a community at Jeep we value and cherish and the community is very strong, and so they created this tradition. It’s gone not only across Canada, but globally. It’s become connected and synonymous with Jeeps overall.”

Jeep’s anniversary celebrations are taking place in multiple locations, including Windsor, Auburn Hills and Toledo.

Longley says Windsor was the natural choice for the celebration because of the city’s long connection to the iconic brand.

“There’s so much about Windsor that goes into Jeep. When you think about our ARDC and engineering that goes into the Jeeps that we build, when you think about our head office being here,” he said.

Longley also said the upcoming opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge will be an important boost for cross-border trade and the auto industry.

“This is a major trade artery between two giant trading partners and it’s our most important trading partner,” he said. “Making sure that we have back and forth access that allows for the smooth flow of goods is incredibly important. We’re excited about the infrastructure opening.”

The Gordie Howe Bridge opens to vehicular traffic on July 27, and pedestrians and cyclists via the multi-use path on August 5.

-With files from CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell