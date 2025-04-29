Jagmeet Singh has conceded in the contest in his riding of Burnaby Central and has stepped down as leader of the NDP.

“I’ll be stepping down as party leader as soon as an interim leader can be appointed,” he said tonight in his concession speech.

Singh congratulated Wade Chang, the Liberal candidate in the newly-drawn riding, as well as Liberal Leader Mark Carney for their wins. Singh’s former Burnaby South riding was eliminated following the 2022 redistribution.

Singh’s defeat was just one of his party’s significant losses tonight .

So far, the NDP are elected and leading in eight ridings, which is below the number of seats needed to keep their official party status.