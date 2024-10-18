The MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh believes it's never a good sign when one particular voice or another is silenced, particularly at a public institution.

Conservative Andrew Dowie is weighing in on a decision by the University of Windsor board of governors to not hear a motion that would have paused the implementation of deals with pro-Palestinian protesters to allow the board a chance to review the agreements.

"If the board, through democratic vote, wishes to not proceed, that is fine, and that is their prorogative. But a board is exactly the level that you can seek out a change in direction, weigh it, and have the conversation as to whether it's the appropriate direction or not," he says.

Board member Daniel Ableser had issued a notice of motion request ahead of the board's Oct. 22 meeting but was informed Wednesday that it will not be heard with the university, citing a legal review that determined that the subject matter of the motion is outside the Board of Governors' authority.

Ableser wanted the board to revisit the deals as he believes they have negatively impacted the university's reputation and fractured its relationship with parts of the community.

The agreements were struck in July and brought to an end a nine-week-long encampment on campus over Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which was launched after a deadly Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Dowie says he sees no reason why a board member could not bring forward a motion concerning the overall direction of the university.

"Concern for decisions made and consider the appropriateness of them. That's well within the pervue of the board," he says. "These are not, in my mind, administrative matters; these are reputational matters that are matters of policy. Matters of policy are typically heard, discussed, and voted on at the board level."

Dowie says universities are essential and are an important place where debate and discussion can occur.

"We've lost the ability to consider that there are differences of opinion that may be valid on all sides. It is never a good sign when one particular voice or another is silenced, particularly at a public institution," he says.

The deals in question are between the university, the Windsor Liberation Zone Team, and the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance.

The agreements, made without board approval, include commitments to partially disclose the university's investments and offer increased support for students affected by the conflict in Gaza.

Tensions surrounding the deals have resulted in a loss of financial support for the university, with several alumni, including members of the Jewish community, withholding donations.