The investigation into a fatal fire in Windsor has ended.

Windsor fire officials say the investigation on Bruce Avenue wrapped up Thursday evening.



Details of the investigation have not been released but investigators with Windsor fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office were looking for the origin and cause of the blaze.



As AM800 news reported, the fire broke out early Thursday morning at a rowhouse in the 1500-block of Bruce Avenue between Hanna Street West and Shepherd Street West.



The fire claimed the life of one person and sent two others to hospital -- one in serious condition.



Fire officials say one person was transported to a hospital in Hamilton while the other remains in a Windsor hospital.

