A fire in a multi-unit rowhouse in Windsor has claimed the life of one person.

The fire in the 1500-block of Bruce Avenue between Hanna Street West and Shepherd Street West broke out around 5:30 Thursday morning.



Officials say two other people were sent to hospital -- one is in serious condition.



Cindy Laesser lives next door to the rowhouse and says her neighbours are very good friends.



"I heard the sirens first and then I looked out my bedroom window because the lights were flashing in my bedroom and I looked out and seen all the fire trucks, the police and everything," says Laesser. "I seen them bring out one man and then they brought out a second man and then it took a little bit while after they brought out the woman and then I just sat here and that's about all I seen, then I seen them transport them to the hospital."

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says the investigation is in its early stages.



"Crews responded to obviously a working structure fire," says Coste. "The details are early right now. We had one person who has passed away and two were taken to the hospital."



He says the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.



"We'll do a joint origin and cause investigation with the Ontario Fire Marshal," he says. "That's standard operating procedures, that's one of the call ins for the Ontario Fire Marshal to come down is a fatality and that's what we have here."



According to Laesser, two of the three units of the rowhouse are occupied.



No word yet on damages.

