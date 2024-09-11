An opportunity for job seekers in Windsor-Essex.

With the regions unemployment rate sitting at 9.2 per cent , the highest in Canada, Invest WindsorEssex will host a career fair in partnership with the Windsor Regional Employment Network, WEtech Alliance and Workforce WindsorEssex.



Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Jessica McCarthy, Talent Attraction Specialist for Invest WindsorEssex says they are anticipating over 1,400 attendees and 31 companies have registered to attend.



"Some include NextStar Energy, Nature Fresh Farms, Seasons Retirement Living and AAR Aircraft Services Windsor, and have a lot of fantastic roles for either recent graduates or seasoned professionals that are looking for new opportunities.'



She says pre-registration at investwindsoressex.com is required.



"Please make sure to fill out your details and register before you come to the event and there's ton of information on there with all of the companies and the positions that we're hiring for.'



McCarthy says available job postings are on the rise in Windsor-Essex with recent investments.



"We have a fantastic strategy with our community partners and the tools in place to ensure adequate and sustainable workforce to accommodate the emerging supply chain, but also to ensure existing companies have the required talent to operate at full capacity.'



The free career fair will take place at the WFCU Centre Wednesday Sept. 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

