The Windsor area still has the highest unemployment rate in Canada.

According to Statistics Canada, the jobless rate in the Windsor area rose to 9.2 percent in August.

The figure is up slightly from the 9.1 percent recorded in June and July.

Edmonton has the second-highest at 8.6 percent, followed by Toronto at 8 percent. The lowest unemployment rate in the country is 3.3 percent in Victoria, B.C.

Statistics Canada says the national unemployment rate increased to 6.6 percent in August—up from 6.4 percent in July—as students continued to face a difficult summer hiring season.

The agency's labour force survey says the economy added a modest 22,000 jobs last month, lagging the pace of population growth.

Employment rose in educational services, health care and social assistance, finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing.

Meanwhile, it fell in professional, scientific and technical services, as well as utilities and natural resources.

Students returning to school in the fall faced an average unemployment rate of 16.7 percent between May and August, the highest since summer 2012, excluding the pandemic summer of 2020.

Workers' wages continued to increase rapidly in August, with average hourly wages up five percent from a year ago, reaching $35.16.