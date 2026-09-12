Impaired driving incidents prompt reminder for Windsor-Detroit Tunnel travellers

Drivers crossing through the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel are being reminded not to get behind the wheel after drinking.

Tunnel CEO Tal Czudner says officials have seen more impaired driving incidents at the crossing this summer compared to last year.

While he stresses it’s not a widespread problem, Czudner says officers on both sides of the border are trained to identify impaired drivers and are prepared to deal with those situations when they arise.

“It’s not any type of epidemic, but there’s been a few more this summer than there has been the previous summer. So in chatting with the port director, we said, hey, let’s just do a little bit of a kind of reminder of public service announcement,” Czudner said.

He says people planning to drink in Detroit should make arrangements before heading home.

“Please get a designated driver, take the LINQ tunnel bus, or get an Uber, so that way you don’t have a DUI anywhere, but certainly at the tunnel,” he said.

Czudner says impaired driving cases are not catching officers off guard, but can create delays for other travellers while authorities deal with the situation.

“Because what happens when there’s incidents like that? That’s something that causes delays because extra officers have to pay attention to those individuals,” he said.

The reminder comes as construction continues in the Canadian tunnel plaza, although Czudner says the work is not expected to cause significant delays for motorists.