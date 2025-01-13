An illegal magic mushroom store in downtown has been raided for the second time in one week.

A search warrant was executed at FunGuyz on Ouellette Avenue on Jan. 6, much to the pleasure of councillor Renaldo Agostino, who was hopeful the location would remain closed .

FunGuyz announced in mid-November that all of their 30 locations in Ontario would be permanently closing their stores and moving to online purchases only as of Nov. 25, 2024, however the Windsor location remained open.

On Friday, Jan. 10, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) executed another search warrant at the dispensary that is know to sell psilocybin.

$23,190 in illegal drugs were seized.

The seizure included 1789 grams of dried psilocybin, 1640 caps of psilocybin, 6 psilocybin vape pens, and $150 in Canadian currency.

A 35-year-old employee on scene at the time has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Since July 2023, officers have executed five search warrants at this storefront location, seizing over $163,000 worth of psilocybin-infused products.