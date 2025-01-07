The ward councillor for the downtown core is pleased to see an illegal magic mushroom dispensary boarded up.

Renaldo Agostino says he's glad to see Windsor Police continues to be aggressive to deal with this situation after FunGuyz, a company that sells psilocybin, has been raided again.

Members of the Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Unit executed a search warrant at the location in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue on Monday, seizing over $20,000 in psilocybin products.

Between July 2023 and April 2024, officers executed four warrants at this storefront location, seizing over $140,000 worth of products.

FunGuyz announced in mid-November that all of their 30 locations in Ontario would be permanently closing their stores and moving to online purchases only as of November 25, however the Windsor location remained open.

Agostino says he hopes they will remain closed.

"The truth is I've heard this before from them, I've seen their antics, I see the way they operate and if their name is FunGuyz, if I believe everything they say, then their name is Dumb Guyz. So I guess we'll have to wait and see how this all pans out, but I'm super happy to see that Windsor Police continues to be aggressive as best as they can with the situation."

He says when they announced the closure in November, he was pleased.

"I've had people that have been looking into opening up businesses downtown in smaller spaces, which is something that they occupy there, and I was hoping that that space was going to become vacant so that somebody else could move in it. And when it didn't, obviously I was very concerned because I was already shopping it around."

He says these illegal shops are taking police away from other important issues.

"We need our police officers doing more important work than that, and this shouldn't be taking this long. And I don't know what it is in the courts that have continued to let this place survive but it's absolutely ridiculous."

The shop was boarded up with the door locked on Tuesday.

During the raid, police state that a 20-year-old employee on scene at the time was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.