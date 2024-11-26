The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train made its way to Windsor.

Hundred of people gathered at the CPKC Railway in the area of Erie Street West and Janette Avenue on Monday night.

The holiday train was decked out for the season, with Christmas lights and decorations, and music put on by American Authors and KT Tunstall.

Caitlin attended with her family and says the kids had a great time.

"I had a lot of fun. I thought it was really colourful, and bright. And it was very, very fun. And I think the kids loved it."

Amanda Mastronardi attends every year, and says it's a beautiful event.

"It's a great way for the community to get together, and celebrate something fun and festive, especially in a time where things aren't always great. So, it's just wonderful for everyone to be together, and you can't go wrong with Christmas lights."

Meanwhile, Serafina Bamberry says she was very happy to see all of the lights.

"I like Christmas!"

Richard Bamberry says it's awesome to share this with his family.

"It's something that you can drive to, something that on our way here Serafina was just so excited about. It's for a good cause."

The holiday train raises money, food and awareness for food banks across Canada and the United States.

The train runs in Canada from November 21 to December 20.