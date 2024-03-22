A huge turnout Thursday evening at the Roseland Golf and Curling Club for a discussion on the proposed housing development.

It was organized by Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis, and follows a public open house put on by the City of Windsor on March 7 where residents could see concept designs for the proposed project.



The sentiment among the majority of the those in attendance Thursday was the same: residents are broadly opposed to the City of Windsor's plans.



As AM800 news reported earlier this month, the city is proposing a housing development at the Roseland Clubhouse and parking lot .



The plan include a 38-unit condo building with a green roof, underground parking, tiered levels, glass railings, balconies and sports courts.



During a Q-and-A with the audience, Francis tried his best to provide answers and clarifications on what was happening and the process leading up to today.



A line that drew a big round of applause saw Francis acknowledge that Windsor absolutely has a housing crisis, but not a luxury condo crisis.



Silvio Barresi, who lives on Casgrain Drive, was one of those in attendance.



He believes things at Roseland should stay the way they are, and not upset the makeup of the neighbourhood.



"38 units, is that going to solve the problem? No. This needs to stay exactly how it is to maintain the integrity of this area. We've got lots of property around here that can be developed right from the ground up, not tear down a building to build something else," he said.



Barresi says he's hopeful that by residents showing up and voicing their displeasure they can change the minds of people at the city.



"I hope we change their minds, or at least have an affect on our council. Like Fred said, they work for us, so they should actually be listening to us. Regardless of how they feel, it's all about the residents of Windsor."



Cathy Archer, who lives on Cabana Road, helped Francis to set the meeting up and is also behind a petition looking for the city to change their mind.



She says it feels good to see so many turnout to share their voices .



"When you talk about passionate, they're passionate. Casgrain, Cabana, and Kennedy, when we did the Zoom meeting they were expecting 40 people and there ended up being 260 people. This, the city said they were expecting 25 people, there's well over.. I don't know how many, but there's got to be at least 200 people here," she said.



Archer says as long as people know about these kinds of forums, they show up.



"And that's why I tried to set this up. When you talk about your own backyard, you have a right to have some input as to what goes into it. I just think nobody really got that opportunity, so when I spoke to Fred I asked him if he'd be willing to talk to the neighbour, he said sure and we just set it up."

