City council is going to give residents a little more time to respond to a survey concerning development near the Roseland Golf Club in Windsor.

Council approved a motion Monday from Ward 1's Fred Francis, who asked that an existing online survey be extended to the end of the month to give residents more time to respond.

The Roseland Clubhouse and Parking Lot Development online survey, to let community members and stakeholders to provide input as part of the consultation process, was due to end March 24.

City officials say they have already received more responses than they typically receive to online surveys.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says people have reached out to him asking for more time.

"Give people a little more time to understand what's going on in lieu of March Break," he says. I had a lot of people reach out to me that they were surprised, they didn't know this was a thing, they didn't know it was coming down the pipe line."

The city is proposing that a housing development and a new clubhouse be allowed on the site of the current Roseland Clubhouse and parking lot.

The proposed plan would include a 38-unit condo building with a green roof, underground parking, tiered levels, glass railings, balconies and sports courts.

Along with the online survey, a public open house to display the designs was held on Thursday, March 7.

Francis is also planning to host a 'residents meeting' on Thursday, March 21 at the golf course.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.