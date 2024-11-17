Municipalities have issued releases on how they are dealing with the impacts of the Canada Post Strike .

City of Windsor

The City of Windsor provided an update on outgoing and incoming payments.

The City of Windsor says it has taken steps to ensure that vendors who rely on payments will continue to receive the best possible service due to the ongoing possibility of a Canada Post work disruption.

Vendors who receive their payments through direct deposit will continue to have cheques deposited into their bank accounts as usual.

Vendors who regularly receive their payments by cheque through the mail will need to pick up their cheque at 350 City Hall Square West, open Monday to Friday (excluding holidays), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the 1st floor counter - Finance Window.

Before leaving to pick up a cheque, vendors are asked to call 311 to ensure it has been printed. When picking up cheques, the following will be required:

An official letter from the vendor authorizing the individual to pick up the cheque

Signature from the individual for any cheques that are picked up

Due to the volume of cheques, you may experience delays.

Any cheques not picked up will be mailed once postal delivery service resumes.

For more information on vendor payments, please contact 311 or send your questions to appayment@citywindsor.ca by email.

Municipality of Lakeshore

The Municipality of Lakeshore is advising that property owners in Lakeshore may not receive their upcoming water bills due to the strike.

While November bills have been distributed, December bills (Area 2, Manning Road to Rochester Townline, not including Belle River urban area) will not be delivered if the strike continues. If water bills are not delivered by mail, property owners are still responsible for payment.

"While the postal strike may disrupt our operations, our team is dedicated to mitigating those impacts and ensuring the delivery of high-quality service to our residents and customers," said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

To ensure customers have access to their water billing information, Lakeshore has several convenient alternatives:

Sign up for electronic billing online at Lakeshore.ca/Ebilling . Customers who sign up for electronic billing will receive their bills by email. To receive the December water bill, the e-billing sign form up must be completed by Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

. Customers who sign up for electronic billing will receive their bills by email. To receive the December water bill, the e-billing sign form up must be completed by Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Sign up for a Pre-authorized Payment Plan to have bill amounts automatically withdrawn from a bank account. Sign up for a Pre-authorized Payment Plan online at Lakeshore.ca/PAP.

For individuals who do not want to sign up for electronic billing or pre-authorized payments, billing information can be provided over the phone at 519-728-2700.

Mailed correspondence (not sent through a private courier) will not be received by the municipality. Correspondence can be sent via email. To find out how to email specific departments or divisions, please contact the Public Service Unit at PublicService@Lakeshore.ca or 519-728-2700.

Additional information about the impact of the postal strike on Lakeshore's operations will be provided if the disruption continues.

E.L.K. Energy

E.L.K. Energy was also encouraging customers to move to online billing due to the Canada Post strike .

Municipality of Chatham-Kent

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is warning of disruptions for mailed items such as payments, applications, building permits, registrations, or other documents, and warns it could lead to late fees or longer processing times.

To avoid late fees, interruptions, or delays, residents are encouraged to use alternate payment or delivery methods where possible including:

bringing mail directly to a Municipal Service Centre or Customer Service Drop Box

submitting documents through email where possible

arranging pre-authorized payments

Payment due dates will not change and late fees will still apply should payments be missed. Learn more about setting up alternate payment methods at www.chatham-kent.ca/services/propertytaxes/Pages/Pay-Property-Taxes.aspx

Municipal Service Centres and Customer Service Drop Boxes are located at:

Blenheim - 35 Talbot St.

Bothwell Customer Service Drop Box - 320 Main St.

Chatham - 315 King St. West

Dresden - 485 George St.

Ridgetown - 45 Main St. East

Thamesville Customer Service Drop Box - 3 London Rd.

Tilbury - 17 Superior St.

Wallaceburg - 786 Dufferin Ave.

Wheatley Customer Service Drop Box - 35 Talbot Rd. West

Hours of operation, directions and Service Ontario information can be found at www.chatham-kent.ca/services/Pages/Contact-Us.aspx .

Employment and Social Services direct bank deposits and reloadable payments are not affected by the Canada Post labour disruption. Clients receiving Ontario Works assistance can complete their income reporting for December through "My Benefits", by phone, or email starting Monday November 18 while mail delivery is not available.

Income reporting statements can also be dropped off at one of our offices throughout Chatham-Kent. Daily cheques will be available by pick-up or delivery by making arrangements with a case manager. More information will be forthcoming on monthly cheques, landlord and vendor payments next week. For urgent information, please call a case manager at 519-351-8573.

All tickets for shows at the Capitol Theatre or Kiwanis Theatre will be held at the box office, located at 75 William Street North until further notice. Tickets can be picked up at the daytime box office prior to the day of the event. Pre-paid tickets will be available at the event venue (Kiwanis or Capitol Theatre) two hours prior to showtime.

For all other questions and concerns, please call 3-1-1 or email ck311@chatham-kent.ca.