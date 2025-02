The cause of a house fire on Alexis Road in Windsor is being listed as undetermined.

Windsor fire crews were called to the two-storey home in the 2300-block near Vimy Avenue Thursday morning around 11 a.m.

It was a defensive attack by firefighters and an aerial truck was also used to battle the blaze.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says the damage estimate is around $400,000.

He says two people have been displaced and one was taken to hospital with minor injuries.