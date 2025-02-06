Windsor Fire and Rescue crews are battling a house fire in the city.
Around 11 a.m. Thursday, crews were called to 2300 block of Alexis Road near Vimy Avenue for a report of fire at a two-storey home.
Crews are currently in a defensive position battling the flames.
There's no word on the cause of the fire.
One person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Flames and smoke coming from the roof of the home. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/jYttqU3aoY— Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) February 6, 2025