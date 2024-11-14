The president and CEO of Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is adding his voice to the conversation of involuntary treatment of people dealing with mental health and addictions issues.

The conversation began when Brampton mayor Patrick Brown last month called on the province to implement a pilot project that would allow first responders to put those suffering into a psychiatric facility against their will - if a doctor deemed it necessary.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens later wrote in a post on Instagram saying he supported mayor Brown's perspective , as he believes expanding involuntary treatment options could be a vital part of the solution, as he claims those facing these challenges are unable to make sound decisions for their own well-being.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handsides, Bill Marra says the hospital shares the concerns and frustrations of all political leaders and the community at large and understands the challenges of the current opioid crisis.

However, he states there's evidence that shows that forced treatment is not effective, nor does it have long term sustainability.

"There's risk of increasing trauma with the individual. It doesn't take into consideration a number of cultural and contextual considerations which are very relevant to a very richly diverse region such as Windsor and Essex County, and there's also legal and policy implications, and I've even heard some people argue human rights issues."

Marra says we need to understand where the gaps are in the system.

He pointed to the province introducing the Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment model, or HART hub, which the City of Windsor submitted an application for .

"It really addresses the gaps in between getting assessed, getting access to treatment, getting supports at home or in the community. There are gaps in the system, we know where they're at, we can address them and working with funding partners, and partners across this region we can address them, but we're very very concerned about a blanket approach suggesting involuntary or forced treatment is effective. It's not the answer."

He says he understands the current programs available in the community are not perfect.

"If you talk to people like Elizabeth [Dulmage] at Brentwood or Karen [Waddell] at House of Sophrosyne, they'll tell you they could use more resources for more beds for more treatment, and that's what we're advocating for, but this not meant to criticize, this is just meant to put a perspective on involuntary treatment."

Marra says now the focus should be on developing supportive, voluntary, and collaborative treatment options that respect patients' rights and promote healing through engagement and empowerment.