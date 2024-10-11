The Executive Director at Pozitive Pathways Community Services is concerned with the thought of Ontario potentially moving to allow involuntary treatment of people dealing with mental health and addictions issues.

Michael Brennan is reacting to the news after Brampton mayor Patrick Brown called on the province to implement a pilot project that would allow first responders to put those suffering into a psychiatric facility against their will - if a doctor deems it necessary.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens wrote in a post on Instagram saying he supports mayor Brown's perspective and that mental health and addiction crisis requires urgent attention.

Dilkens states he believes expanding involuntary treatment options can be a vital part of the solution, as those facing these challenges are unable to make sound decisions for their own well-being.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Brennan says this will lead to distrust between those struggling and law enforcement.

He says this is very concerning.

"It's been our experience here and working with people directly who come from the streets, or across our communities, not thinking well about involuntary treatment. It doesn't humanize the individual, it doesn't address longer sustainable solutions. It will add to a growing distrust of a system that already has a tremendous amount of distrust."



Brennan says involuntary treatment is not a solution.



"Simply put, how much of the province or the provincial government invested in voluntary treatment options to date in a meaningful way? What have they done to invest in comprehensive systems of care for mental health and addition services? Currently, this voluntary model many people continue to experience barriers already."



He adds that there is no evidence to show this would be successful.



"There's always looking for evidence on our end to produce, which we had to do when we were in applications for consumption and treatment service, but then we see these rapid policy decisions that are being made with nothing to back it up at the end of the day."

If Ontario moved to this model, it would require changes to the Mental Health Act.

British Columbia announced this past weekend that they will be expanding to involuntary care for those struggling, with New Brunswick also considering the same change.