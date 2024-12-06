This year in Windsor real estate is ending on a high note following a stagnant start for home sales .

The market sat frozen for the first half of the year according to Dan Gemus, broker and owner of The Dan Gemus Real Estate Team.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Gemus says it wasn't until October when the market really picked up.

"November was a very busy month, we're much busy now in December than we typically are. Usually in Windsor-Essex things slow down quite drastically in December, but our weather's so mild that things just keep on going."

He says to expect purchasing a home to remain difficult in 2025.

"We're expecting prices to climb again next year between 3.5 to 5 per cent, so for those who are just sitting there waiting for the prices to come down, it's not going to happen."

Gemus says his advice for first time home buyers next year is to save up and be open minded about where you want to live and the type of home you'd buy.

"It's always a challenge we face, regardless of what market we have, right? Even when the market was much cheaper, buyers always want things that they can't nessesarily afford right? First-time buyers especially."

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR), there was an increase in the number of homes sold in the area in November .

WECAR reports 846 homes were sold in November, up 4.57 per cent compared to the 809 homes sold during November 2023.

WECAR also says the average sale price increased to $584,452 in November, which is a 10.3 per cent increase compared to an average price of $529,538 in November 2023.