There was an increase in the average sales price of homes and market activity in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

WECAR says the average sale price increased to $584,452 in November, which is a 10.3 per cent increase compared to an average price of $529,538 in November 2023.

There was also an increase in the number of homes sold in the area. WECAR reports 846 homes were sold in November, up 4.57 per cent compared to the 809 homes sold during November 2023.

There was a total of 1,608 available listings at the time of the report.