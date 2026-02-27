An official partnership between HMCS Hunter and St. Clair College.

HMCS Hunter hosted a formal signing ceremony recognizing St. Clair College's official membership in the Canadian Military, Veteran, and Family Connected Campus Consortium (CMVF3C).

This agreement strengthens support for Canadian Armed Forces members, Veterans, and their families pursuing post-secondary education.

This partnership also allows for additional bursary, grant, and tuition options for those going to college, and serving in the military.

St. Clair College President Michael Silvaggi says this is exciting.

"This as we see it is a win-win opportunity certainly from St. Clair College if we're talking enrolment and so forth, but for our community members, for our students that are coming up through and considering their options, to have the privilege of serving, and then have the benefit of getting some tuition paid or tuition assistance."

Lieutenant Commander Chris Elliott, Commanding Officer of HMCS Hunter, says this means individuals won't have to choose between the military and post-secondary.

"This commitment here makes sure that we can support those who want to do both. It enables that clear pathway, that articulation that if somebody has a conflict between their service and their studies, we're committed to working together to make sure they have success."

Elliott says this allows the two organizations to work collaboratively for different learning opportunities.

"Which we've been doing when our ships come down, bringing our fire program on board to show them some real life navel firefighting on board the ship, for example. But also, work integrated learning, so if there's students who are studying a similar occupation that they're working in the navy, we can give them so co-op credits potentially as well."

Lieutenant Commander Chris Elliott says currently there are over 20 St. Clair College students who also serve at HMCS Hunter. He adds that 25 per cent of their unit are current students or graduates from the college.

In August 2025, the University of Windsor signed a similar agreement with HMCS Hunter.