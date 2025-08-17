The University of Windsor has joined a national network of postsecondary institutions that collaborate to improve access and outcomes for Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, and their families.

A signing ceremony was held Tuesday that saw UWindsor officially join the Canadian Military, Veteran and Family Connected Campus Consortium (CMVF3C).

Lieutenant Commander Chris Elliott, Commanding Officer of HMCS Hunter, said the goal of the consortium is to develop a more supportive and understanding environment to help military connected learners achieve success at their institution.

"It's a commitment to make sure that their situations are understood and we're not putting anybody in a situation to have to choose whether or not their studies or military service and the related things that go with that are competing priorities," Elliott said.

"So the goal is to navigate some of those challenges that may arise so that people can pursue both and achieve success."

Elliott said some examples include universities being flexible with exam dates, or working with the university to move up teaching placements so a CAF member is available in time for a scheduled deployment.

He said one of the key initiatives the consortium looks at transfer credits and prior learning assessments.

"So making sure that if a student was doing full-time studies and was moved somewhere because of military service, that we'd have a liaison representative at each one of the post secondary institutions that would support that member through the transition so they're not losing anything on that transition because of service to the country," Elliott said.

Elliott said he currently has over 30 sailors enrolled at UWindsor, and countless graduates that make up his unit.

"The University of Windsor has consistently produced future leaders of this organization, myself included, so a very humbling and proud moment to stand there and bring these two worlds together so that we're really building a stronger bridge between the local military and academic communities," Elliott said.

Some of the participating universities include Alberta, Toronto, St. Mary's in Halifax, and Carlton.