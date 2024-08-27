The Windsor Police Service is putting a spotlight on the speed at which drivers are using patricular off ramps along the E.C. Row Expressway.

According to a release from police, from June 26 to Aug. 19, 141,590 out of 181,647 vehicles taking the off ramps from E.C. Row Expressway onto Howard Avenue exceeded the designated speed limit.

Police say that's 78 percent of all motorists exceeding the speed limit.

Police are reminding all drivers to slow down at all intersections, especially when coming off the expressway onto city roads.

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit will continue to monitor this intersection and enforce traffic laws.

The area around E.C. Row Expressway and Howard Avenue has been listed as one of the most dangerous intersections in the city based on vehicle collision data.