There are some new entries on the list of the worst intersections for collisions in Windsor.

Central Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway, Dougall Avenue at E.C. Row, and the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East, near Tecumseh Mall, have been added to the list of the ten intersections in the city deemed the most dangerous, based on vehicle collision data collected by the Windsor Police Service in 2023.

Tecumseh Road at Ouellette Avenue, Provincial Road and Walker Road, and Dougall Avenue at West Grand Boulevard, on the list last year, have fallen out of the top ten.

A few busy traffic areas remain high on the list: E.C. Row at Howard Avenue, the 3100 block of Howard Avenue near Devonshire Mall, and the 4400 block of Walker Road in the area of Walker Square, between Legacy Park Drive and Division Road.

Those travelling through the areas on the list are encouraged to pay attention to their driving habits, as they can expect to see an increased police presence at those locations throughout the year, with the Traffic Enforcement Unit keeping an eye open for moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and speeding.

The ten worst intersections for collisions based on 2023 vehicle collision data:

1 - E.C. Row at Howard Avenue

2 - 3100 block of Howard Avenue (near Devonshire Mall)

3 - 4400 block of Walker Road (Walker Square)

4 - Central Avenue at E.C. Row

5 - Forest Glade at Tecumseh Road East

6 - Lauzon Parkway at Tecumseh Road East

7 - Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East

8 - 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East

9 - Dougall Avenue at E.C. Row

10 - Walker Road at E.C. Row

On Thursday, the Windsor Police Traffic Unit will be busy conducting enforcement along a stretch of Tecumseh Road East from Lauzon Parkway to Banwell Road.

Officers will also be out in the areas of Dominion Boulevard and Roselawn Drive; Holburn Street at Lynn Street; Labelle Street at Mark Avenue; and Parent Avenue at Grad Marais Road.