High E.coli counts have shut down three local beaches.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says E.coli counts exceed 1000 at Colchester Beach, Holiday Beach and Sandpoint Beach.



Closed signs have been posted at the beaches.



The health unit says swimming is not recommended at Cedar Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Beach.



Those beaches had E.coli counts 200 or higher, meaning the high levels of bacteria may pose a risk to health.



The health unit is also reminding the public that swimming is not recommended at Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach due to the blue-green algae bloom.



As AM800 news reported earlier this week, WECHU issued a Water Quality Advisory for the beach.

