The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a precautionary notice to residents due to a blue-green algae bloom on Lake St. Clair.

The Health Unit states that there was visual confirmation of the algae bloom on the lake near Stoney Point.

Test results are ongoing to confirm the presence of the bloom.

At this time, residents on the municipal drinking water system can drink the water, unless they are notified otherwise, however homeowners that use wells or cisterns that draw water directly from Lake St. Clair are advised not to drink the water unless they are routinely tested.

As for beaches, the Health Unit states that if the water looks cloudy or a green colour to avoid swimming and keep pets away from drinking the water.

Those most at-risk of the toxins produced during a blue-green algae bloom are children six-years-old and younger.

Symptoms if ingested include headaches, fever and diarrhea, or in more extreme cases, liver damage.