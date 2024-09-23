November is Woman Abuse Prevention Month and Hiatus House will start the month off with a memorial fundraiser walkathon in remembrance of Carly Stannard-Walsh, and her children Madison and Hunter.

The three were found deceased in their Harrow home in June, in what provincial police confirmed was a case of intimate partner violence (IPV) .



Executive director Sylvie Guenther says Hiatus House is looking to raise $10,000 through the walkathon.



She adds one transitional housing unit will be named in honour of Carly, Madison, and Hunter as the organization continues to develop a housing facility, across the street from the current shelter .



"That will help women and children who are fleeing violence have a place to be able to rebuild their lives and will give them somewhere to live for a year to two years."



Guenther says the idea to honour the Stannard-Walsh family is supported by Carly's family and Essex mayor Sherry Bondy.



"We know femicide happens, in fact there have been 49 femicides this year according to [Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses'] femicide report, and we believe that this a wonderful way to honour the lives of people who have experienced violence."



With the ever increasing incidents of IPV, she says more needs to done to address it.



"The government has an Ontario Action Plan for gender based violence and we're getting involved in that action plan. We're applying to be able to do more work with women, children and families and also looking at how we support men who are abusive."



The walkathon will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 2 at the Harrow Soccer Complex, 2225 Roseborough Road.



Participants will walk a total of 3.5 km, equivalent to 3 laps around the venue’s walking path.



All donations over $25 will receive a charitable donation receipt.



More information, including registration can be found here: https://hiatushouse.com/women-abuse-prevention-month/stannard-walsh-memorial-walkathon/ .

