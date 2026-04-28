Amherstburg council has cleared a key hurdle for a four-storey apartment building on Wolfe Street.

Council approved a heritage alteration permit Monday night for the vacant property at 261 Wolfe Street in the town’s heritage conservation district.

The report to council said the design met heritage guidelines and followed best practices for infill development.

The number of residential units has not been confirmed.

The design was previously revised to better match nearby buildings, including added stonework, lighter colours, and window and roofline details that reflect the surrounding area.