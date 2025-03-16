The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is warning of a possible exposure point of measles at Erie Shores HealthCare Hospital in Leamington.

The exposure happened on Friday Mar. 14 between 8 a.m. to 11:23 a.m. at the main emergency department entrance, triage, and inside the emergency department.

WECHU says "for those who were exposed at the Erie Shores HealthCare Hospital and are unvaccinated, the WECHU strongly recommends a dose of vaccine to help prevent a measles infection before the end of the day Monday, March 17".

A measles vaccine clinic for exposed individuals will be held by the emergency department at Erie Shores HeathCare for exposed individuals on Monday, March 17 between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

When arriving at the hospital, the public is asked to call the emergency department before entering at 519-326-2373, ext. 4400, allowing the team to schedule arrivals and limit exposure.

Anyone who is immunocompromised, has a child(ren) 12 months of age or younger, or are pregnant, is asked to contact WECHU as soon as possible at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420, to confirm whether there are additional treatments that may be available.