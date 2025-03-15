If you’re having trouble keeping up with the potential measles exposures in Windsor-Essex and Chatham Kent, here’s a full list of them, all in one place.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Flight Lufthansa LH1661 from Timisoara Traian Vuia International Airport (TSR/LRTR), Romania, to Munich Airport (MU), Germany, on Jan. 11, 2024, Departure time 6:14 a.m. (EET), Arrival time 6:22 a.m. (CET).

Flight Air Canada LH6790 from Munich Airport (MU), Germany, to Pearson International Airport (YYX), Canada, on Jan. 11, 2024, Departure time 12:37 p.m. (CET), Arrival time 3:02 p.m. (EST).

Highway 401 Westbound ONroute location West Lorne at 290 ON-401, Dutton – 8:30 p.m. to 10:40 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

A&R Medical Centre at 1800 Tecumseh Road West, Windsor – 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 to Monday, Jan. 27

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Emergency Department at 80 Grand Avenue West – 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29 to Thursday, Jan. 30

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Emergency Department at 80 Grand Avenue West – 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Emergency Department at 80 Grand Avenue West – 2:35 p.m. to 5:31 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

YMCA Chatham at 101 Courthouse Lane, Chatham – 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Chatham Christian School Celebration of Learning Event at 475 Keil Drive South, Chatham – 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Chatham Christian School Discovery Day Kindergarten Registration at 475 Keil Drive South, Chatham – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Colony Christian Academy Kingsville at 1521 Road 4 West, Kingsville – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

TMC Kingsville Walk-in/Urgent Care at 273 Main Street East, Kingsville – 9:20 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Highway 401 Westbound Tilbury ONRoute at 58 ON-401 Westbound, Tilbury – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre at 304 Erie Street South, Leamington – 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, March 2

Windsor Regional Hospital – Metropolitan Campus at 1995 Lens Avenue, Windsor – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the main entrance, elevators, and the third-floor pediatric hallway

La Toxica Mexican Food at 73 Erie Street South, Leamington – 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, March 3

Old Colony Christian Academy Kingsville at 1521 Road 4 West, Kingsville – 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Municipality of Chatham-Kent Tilbury Municipal Office at 17 Superior Street, Tilbury – 9:30 p.m. at 12:10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4

Growing Together Family Resource Centre – W.J Baird Site at 183 Snow Avenue in Blenheim – 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

EarlyON – W.J Baird Site at 182 King Street, Blenheim – 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Chatham Christian School – Badminton practice at 475 Keil Drive South, Chatham – 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ebenezer Christian School – Ballhawks Practice at 485 McNaughton Avenue East, Chatham – 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

Growing Together Family Resource Centre – W.J Baird Site at 183 Snow Avenue in Blenheim – 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

No Frills Chatham at 835 Queen Street, Chatham – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thamesview Family Health Team at 465 Grand Avenue West, Chatham – 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tilbury Walk-In Clinic at 15 Mill Street East, Tilbury – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chatham Christian School – Badminton practice at 475 Keil Drive South, Chatham – 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

Growing Together Family Resource Centre – W.J Baird Site at 183 Snow Avenue in Blenheim – 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

EarlyON – W.J Baird Site at 182 King Street, Blenheim – 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Erie Shores Walk-in Clinic at 33 Princess Street, Leamington – 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the main building entrance and waiting room

YMCA Chatham at 101 Courthouse Lane, Chatham – 12:45 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.

Thamesview Family Health Team at 465 Grand Avenue West, Chatham – 2:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Chatham Christian School – Badminton practice at 475 Keil Drive South, Chatham – 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tim Horton’s at 41 Park Avenue East, Chatham – 4:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

St. Angela Merici Catholic School – After School at 801 McNaughton Avenue West, Chatham in the gym and common areas – 5:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Blenheim Golden Eagles Gymnastics Club at 245 Marlborough Street North, Blenheim – 6:30 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Erie Shores Healthcare at 194 Talbot Street West, Leamington – 6:50 p.m. to 1:54 a.m. on March 7 at main emergency department entrance, triage, and emergency department

Friday, March 7

Growing Together Family Resource Centre – W.J Baird Site at 183 Snow Avenue in Blenheim – 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Country Kitchen Restaurant at 415 Richmond Street, Chatham from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Walmart at 304 Erie Street South, Leamington – 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the main entrance

Walmart at 881 St. Clair Street, Chatham – 11:14 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

FreshCo Leamington at 250 Erie Street South, Leamington – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A at 3060 Howard Avenue, Windsor – 5:30 p.m. 8 p.m.

Toldo Lancer Centre at 2555 College Avenue, Windsor – 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Erie Shores Healthcare Emergency Room at 194 Talbot Street West, Leamington – 9:30 p.m. to 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

Real Canadian Superstore Talbot Street at 201 Talbot Street East, Leamington in the main entrance – 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

TMC Urgent Care Walk-in Clinic at 273 Main Street East, Kingsville – 1:15 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

Walmart Chatham at 881 St. Clair Street, Chatham – 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, March 10 to Tuesday, March 11

Erie Shores Healthcare at 194 Talbot Street West, Leamington – 9:32 p.m. on March 10 to 10:29 a.m. on March 11

Tuesday, March 11

Erie Shores Walk-in Clinic at 33 Princess Street, Leamington at the main building entrance, Erie Shores Walk-in Clinic waiting room – 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12

Windsor Regional Hospital Metropolitan Campus at 1995 Lens Avenue, Windsor – 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the main entrance, elevators, and third floor pediatric hallway

Thursday, March 13

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Emergency Department and front lobby of Chatham site at 80 Grand Avenue West, Chatham – 6:25 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you were present at any of these locations in the allotted times, you are asked to call Chatham-Kent Public Health at 519-352-7270 extension 5902 or the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 extension 1420.