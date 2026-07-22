Health unit confirms first sign of West Nile virus activity in Windsor-Essex

A mosquito feeds on a technician at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District on July 26, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

A mosquito feeds on a technician at the Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District on July 26, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has detected the region’s first West Nile virus-positive mosquito pool of 2026.

No human cases have been reported so far, but health officials say the positive test confirms the virus is circulating in the community.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh is reminding residents to take precautions against mosquito bites and eliminate standing water around homes and workplaces where mosquitoes can breed.

The health unit recommends using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, and ensuring window and door screens are free of holes.

The region’s mosquito control program, including larviciding and standing water investigations, will continue throughout the summer.

WECHU is running a pilot project with the Public Health Agency of Canada to test seven new 3D-printed mosquito traps alongside its current system.

The health unit is testing the effectiveness of 3D-printed mosquito traps that cost about $50 each, compared to roughly $400 for a standard BGS-2 trap.