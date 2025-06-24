The head of the local tourism agency is now in charge of working to attract economic investment to Windsor-Essex.

Gordon Orr has been named the chief executive officer of Invest WindsorEssex, a role he will serve in along with his existing duties as CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island.

The appointment as a dual CEO was unanimously approved by the board of directors for both organizations.

Orr begins his dual role on July 2, having held the position of CEO of TWEPI since September 2011.

In February 2024, Stephen MacKenzie stepped down as president and CEO of the economic development organization after being seconded to the University of Windsor.

In January 2025, former Caesars Windsor CEO Keith Andrews was named a strategic advisor to the board of directors and chief operating officer for a six-month period while the board continued the search for a new CEO.

Orr says this was not a job he sought out, but he thinks over time, his name was suggested during the search process.

"Here are two similar-like organizations. What synergies are between them? How can we look at them going forward, and how can we provide some stability to the top spot at Invest WindsorEssex? I think through those conversations; it was floated out there, would I be interested?," he says.

A release from both organizations states that this dual appointment will further deliver upon the mandates of these two strong, award-winning organizations and reflects a growing collaboration between the organizations as we continue to build a unified vision for promoting economic development and tourism across the region.

Orr says, without question, leading both organizations will not be easy.

"I think what we want to do at the end of the day is add some stability to the CEO position of Invest WindsorEssex, and I'm only able to do that because I have a stellar second bench of senior leaders at Invest WindsorEssex and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island who are going to be able to help me," he says.

Orr says he looks forward to learning more about the internal workings at Invest WindsorEssex and how he can support what the staff is doing.

"Make no mistake, they've been without a CEO in that position for some time, but they've continued to keep their foot on the gas; that's what they've been doing at Invest WindsorEssex. I'm going to encourage that continues," he says.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors for Invest WindsorEssex, I am pleased to welcome Gordon Orr as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer. For over three decades, Gordon's leadership, vision, commitment, and follow-through have helped to grow and sustain a thriving tourism and hospitality sector in our region, with significant positive spinoffs for economic development. Now, as Windsor-Essex is identified as one of the fastest-growing communities to watch in Ontario and Canada, it is more important than ever to have strong and dedicated leadership to attract new investments and businesses, along with the residents and visitors needed to sustain the upward growth trajectory in our region. Economic development and tourism are both key pillars of community development, and Gordon will leverage the synergies between these important portfolios to align initiatives with the overall mandates of each organization that ultimately support growth and prosperity in our region. Gordon has a proven track record as a tireless champion for Windsor-Essex, and for every individual, business, corporation, organization, asset, amenity, place and experience that makes Windsor and Essex shine locally, and on the world stage. We look forward to seeing what Gordon accomplishes to build and strengthen our region through this new opportunity," says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Chair of the Board of Directors of Invest WindsorEssex.