Invest WindsorEssex has announced a new temporary leader for the organization as it maps out investment opportunities for the future.

Keith Andrews will serve as a strategic advisor to the board of directors and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

The role will see Andrews oversee day-to-day operations and serve as the organization's most senior executive.

Andrews's resume includes senior executive roles with Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd., Caesars Windsor, and the Province of Ontario.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says it's a six-month contract to only provide certain services while the board searches for a new CEO.

"He'll be able to help Invest WindsorEssex undertake its brand new strategic plan, working with the city and county partners and really taking a deep operational review of the organization to make sure that we're delivering all the services that are most important to the residents here. That's going to allow Windsor-Essex to succeed and prosper for the coming years," he says.

Invest WindsorEssex is a not-for-profit organization supported by the City of Windsor and County of Essex, serving as the lead economic development organization in the region.

Andrews says nothing stays constant, and there's been incredible growth and investment in the region.

"For Windsor-Essex County you have to have a plan that makes sure you're always at the forefront for any opportunities that are going to exist," he says. "That happens with a solid strategic plan, a solid operational plan, and a solid corporate structure that allows you to attract and retain business."

Andrews says he thinks Windsor-Essex is in an excellent position given the investment that's already taken place, and they need to make sure they're ready to attract more investment.

"The one thing that I learned when I was in business is that capital is mobile; it doesn't have to go anywhere unless there's a reason for it to go there.," he says. "From the companies that are investing in this region, they see us as being a solid investment and a good place to invest their capital, and I think there's more to come."

The recruitment for a permanent CEO will continue while Andrews undertakes his work on behalf of the board.

In February 2024, Stephen MacKenzie stepped down as president and CEO of the organization after being seconded to the University of Windsor.

Joe Goncalves led the organization over the past 10 months and will resume his role as vice president of business attraction.